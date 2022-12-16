DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Raised to $72.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOCU. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DocuSign from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DocuSign from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.64.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $56.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -85.32 and a beta of 1.10. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $159.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign

About DocuSign

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 27.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after buying an additional 33,844 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 16.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 73.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 7,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 52.3% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.