DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Raised to $72.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOCU. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DocuSign from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DocuSign from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.64.
DocuSign Stock Down 5.4 %
Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $56.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -85.32 and a beta of 1.10. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $159.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DocuSign (DOCU)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.