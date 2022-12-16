DNB Asset Management AS Trims Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,510 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CSX were worth $17,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of CSX by 663.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at $53,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CSX to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.28.

CSX Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of CSX opened at $31.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average is $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.