DNB Asset Management AS Buys 23,849 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,849 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.09% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $19,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at $983,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at $983,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,198 shares of company stock worth $16,404,676 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $73.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.93. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $76.96.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on HIG shares. StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

