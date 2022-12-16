Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Institutional Trading of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DFFN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.69. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFFN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

