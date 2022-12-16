Diego Zavala Sells 105,348 Shares of AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL) Stock

AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) VP Diego Zavala sold 105,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $439,301.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,102,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,767,587.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Diego Zavala also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AgileThought alerts:

On Monday, December 12th, Diego Zavala sold 700 shares of AgileThought stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $2,604.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Diego Zavala sold 100 shares of AgileThought stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $396.00.

AgileThought Stock Performance

AGIL traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,222. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $185.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -0.22. AgileThought, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AgileThought ( NASDAQ:AGIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $43.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. AgileThought had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. Analysts forecast that AgileThought, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

AGIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AgileThought in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of AgileThought in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of AgileThought in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of AgileThought in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGIL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AgileThought by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 313,334 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AgileThought during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,197,000. Virtus Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AgileThought during the 3rd quarter valued at $757,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of AgileThought by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,457,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 125,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of AgileThought during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AgileThought

(Get Rating)

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AgileThought Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgileThought and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.