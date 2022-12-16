DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $146.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $117.00 to $146.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DexCom to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.94.

DexCom Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $116.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.85 and its 200 day moving average is $91.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $144.96. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 214.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $769.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.67 million. Research analysts predict that DexCom will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,572,230.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 327 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

