Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Price Target to €9.00

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €8.50 ($8.95) to €9.00 ($9.47) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DLAKY. HSBC upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.42.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.07 and a beta of 1.17. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

