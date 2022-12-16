Desjardins Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Lion Electric in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 13th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.35). The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share.
Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock.
Lion Electric Price Performance
About Lion Electric
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
Read More
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.