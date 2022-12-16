Desjardins Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Lion Electric in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 13th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.35). The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE:LEV opened at C$2.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.58, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Lion Electric has a 1-year low of C$2.59 and a 1-year high of C$12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$545.19 million and a P/E ratio of 6.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.83.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

