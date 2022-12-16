DeltaFi (DELFI) One Day Volume Tops $11,621.62

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One DeltaFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0485 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DeltaFi has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. DeltaFi has a total market capitalization of $86.08 million and approximately $11,621.62 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DeltaFi

DeltaFi launched on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

