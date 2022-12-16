Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.07-$3.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $45.50 billion-$45.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.54 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.00-$6.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 3.1 %

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 302.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average is $32.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $46.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth $1,638,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 22,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

