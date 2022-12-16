Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Shares of DAL opened at $33.25 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day moving average of $32.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

