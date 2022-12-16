DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,217 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $66.41 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $81.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.04 and a 200 day moving average of $66.32.

