DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $13.05 Million Stock Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,054 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $13,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TOWN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in TowneBank during the first quarter worth about $234,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 25.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,245,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,294,000 after acquiring an additional 255,426 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 147.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 119,349 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 70.6% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 977,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,269,000 after purchasing an additional 404,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter valued at about $226,000.

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $30.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.51. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.00. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $26.18 and a 52-week high of $34.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

