DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 5,039 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 333.3% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.93. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

