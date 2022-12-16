Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) COO Adam Blitzer Sells 6,642 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $552,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,927.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adam Blitzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, Adam Blitzer sold 7,139 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $532,783.57.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $625,105.71.

Datadog Trading Down 2.7 %

Datadog stock opened at $78.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1,566.10 and a beta of 1.03. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.45 and a 12 month high of $186.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. Analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Datadog from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,003.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

