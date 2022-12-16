Daniel J. Levin Sells 76,494 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) Director Daniel J. Levin sold 76,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $2,414,150.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,121.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
BOX Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $31.06 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -282.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.
BOX Company Profile
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
