Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.82 and last traded at $7.10. Approximately 6,225,747 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 275% from the average daily volume of 1,662,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares by 524.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000.

