DA Davidson Boosts Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Price Target to $6.50

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by DA Davidson to $6.50 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Yext Stock Performance

Shares of YEXT opened at $6.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $787.53 million, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.22. Yext has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $10.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yext

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Julie Richardson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $61,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,037.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Yext by 39.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Yext by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Yext by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 444,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Yext by 3.2% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 92,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Yext by 55.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

