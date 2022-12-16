Cytokinetics, Incorporated to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($4.48) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Cytokinetics in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($4.48) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.40). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cytokinetics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.09) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ FY2024 earnings at ($5.01) EPS.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 225.84% and a negative net margin of 190.34%.

Cytokinetics Stock Up 4.1 %

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CYTK. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cytokinetics to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.56, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.01. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $55.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $393,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,971,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $393,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,971,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $85,428.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,245.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,613 shares of company stock worth $3,566,223. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 25.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,405 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 171.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,258,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,936 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 8.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,696 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 119.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,093,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,978,000 after purchasing an additional 595,708 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 689.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,032,000 after purchasing an additional 523,279 shares during the period.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.