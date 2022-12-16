CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

Analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CYBR. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.43.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded down $7.67 on Thursday, hitting $133.28. 550,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $180.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.19.

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 480.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

