CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

Analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CYBR. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.43.
Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded down $7.67 on Thursday, hitting $133.28. 550,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $180.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.19.
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
