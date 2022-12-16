Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Short Interest Update

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 59.4% from the November 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Croda International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:COIHY traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,588. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.27. Croda International has a 52 week low of $34.61 and a 52 week high of $71.42.

Get Croda International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.