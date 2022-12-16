Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.57.

Crocs Price Performance

CROX opened at $92.41 on Monday. Crocs has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $153.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.39. Crocs had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 172.58%. The business had revenue of $985.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $935,543.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 154,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,769,946.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $935,543.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 154,649 shares in the company, valued at $13,769,946.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $1,005,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,748 shares in the company, valued at $15,057,161.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,939 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,350 over the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Crocs by 5,986.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 48,369 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $933,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

