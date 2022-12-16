Critical Comparison: Talkspace (TALK) & The Competition

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Talkspace to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Talkspace and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Talkspace $113.67 million -$62.74 million -1.45 Talkspace Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 35.49

Talkspace’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Talkspace. Talkspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Talkspace has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talkspace’s rivals have a beta of 1.19, meaning that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

52.4% of Talkspace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 42.0% of Talkspace shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Talkspace and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talkspace -69.57% -51.63% -43.57% Talkspace Competitors -325.87% -676.77% -37.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Talkspace and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talkspace 0 1 0 0 2.00 Talkspace Competitors 7 131 277 0 2.65

Talkspace presently has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.84%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 105.04%. Given Talkspace’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Talkspace has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Talkspace rivals beat Talkspace on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Talkspace Company Profile

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions. Talkspace, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

