CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.44.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $1,615,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at $18,754,926.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,336,250 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 5.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $47.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.70. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.14 and its 200 day moving average is $64.34.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.06. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 4,831.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

