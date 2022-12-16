Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on CEQP. StockNews.com lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.
Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.55. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $32.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.08 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners
Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile
Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.