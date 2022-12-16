Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CEQP. StockNews.com lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.55. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $32.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.08 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

