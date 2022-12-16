CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Short Interest Down 66.7% in November

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CRMZ traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.60. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,280. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26. CreditRiskMonitor.com has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.23.

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. CreditRiskMonitor.com had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter.

About CreditRiskMonitor.com

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc provides interactive business-to-business software-as-a-service subscription products for corporate credit and procurement professionals worldwide. It publishes commercial credit reports of public and private companies, which features the analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, peer analyses, FRISK and PAYCE scores, and Altman Z default scores, as well as issuer ratings of Moody's Investors Service, DBRS, Inc, and Fitch Ratings.

Further Reading

