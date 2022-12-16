Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “GBX 6,200” Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,200 ($76.06) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,750 ($82.81) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($95.69) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,500 ($92.01) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,620 ($68.95) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($83.43) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,782 ($70.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($98.39). The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

