Credit Suisse Group Lowers Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RBGLY. Barclays dropped their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,900 ($109.19) to GBX 8,200 ($100.60) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($104.28) to GBX 7,500 ($92.01) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($100.60) to GBX 7,050 ($86.49) in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7,590.00.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Shares of RBGLY opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.