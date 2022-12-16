Credit Suisse Group Cuts CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $201.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group to $201.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered CME Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $223.21.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock opened at $172.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group has a 12-month low of $166.58 and a 12-month high of $256.94.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Equities analysts predict that CME Group will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.42%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CME Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.