Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI)

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OABI has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

OmniAb Trading Down 0.6 %

OABI stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. OmniAb has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

In related news, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $28,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,062 shares in the company, valued at $477,874.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Matthew W. Foehr bought 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $1,017,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,350 shares in the company, valued at $5,781,136.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 482,250 shares of company stock worth $1,694,038.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

