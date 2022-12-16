Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI)

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
OABI has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.
OABI stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. OmniAb has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $10.50.
OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.
