Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $81.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $55.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on COUP. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an underperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $78.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.35. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $166.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.31 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $534,498.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,700,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $39,587.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,543. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $534,498.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,274 shares in the company, valued at $16,700,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,646 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 56.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

