Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coupa Software from $65.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Coupa Software from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Coupa Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Coupa Software from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.28.

Coupa Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ COUP opened at $78.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.35. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $166.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.45.

Insider Transactions at Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.31 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $241,029.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $95,923.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $241,029.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,437 shares of company stock worth $1,205,646. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth $139,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

