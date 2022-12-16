Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 294.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,194,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878,590 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Corteva by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after buying an additional 1,513,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,247,000 after buying an additional 1,483,373 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,248,000 after buying an additional 1,275,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTVA. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.