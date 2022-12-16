Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Short Interest Down 49.4% in November

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 209,700 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the November 15th total of 414,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Corporate Travel Management Stock Performance

CTMLF remained flat at $11.18 during midday trading on Thursday. Corporate Travel Management has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $11.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Corporate Travel Management in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Corporate Travel Management

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services.

