Contrasting Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) & PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN)

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) and PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atour Lifestyle and PENN Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atour Lifestyle $320.63 million 6.71 $21.66 million N/A N/A PENN Entertainment $5.91 billion 0.86 $420.80 million $1.42 23.16

PENN Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Atour Lifestyle.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atour Lifestyle N/A N/A N/A PENN Entertainment 3.86% 6.42% 1.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.6% of PENN Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of PENN Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Atour Lifestyle and PENN Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atour Lifestyle 0 0 1 0 3.00 PENN Entertainment 0 6 11 0 2.65

Atour Lifestyle currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.25%. PENN Entertainment has a consensus target price of $53.63, indicating a potential upside of 63.06%. Given PENN Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PENN Entertainment is more favorable than Atour Lifestyle.

Summary

PENN Entertainment beats Atour Lifestyle on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of March 31, 2021, its hotel network covered 608 hotels spanning 131 cities in China, with a total of 71,121 hotel rooms, including 575 manachised hotels with a total of 66,267 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 299 hotels with a total of 32,825 rooms under development. The company also provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet. The company was formerly known as Penn National Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to PENN Entertainment, Inc. in August 2022. PENN Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

