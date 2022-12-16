Constellation (DAG) Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last Week

Constellation (DAG) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $98.20 million and $234,680.21 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001944 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $903.18 or 0.05303121 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.66 or 0.00491246 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000219 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,957.17 or 0.29106578 BTC.
Constellation Profile
Constellation launched on January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. The official message board for Constellation is medium.com/constellationlabs. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationnetwork.io.
Buying and Selling Constellation
