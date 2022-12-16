Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CMO Stephanie Buscemi Sells 5,514 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,270 shares in the company, valued at $981,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CFLT opened at $22.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $81.11.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.39 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 716.9% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFLT. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

