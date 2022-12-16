Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CFO Steffan Tomlinson Sells 11,300 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steffan Tomlinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Steffan Tomlinson sold 15,393 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $384,825.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $81.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average is $24.70. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). Confluent had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. The company had revenue of $151.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.39 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter valued at $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent in the first quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Confluent by 716.9% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 40.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

