Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the November 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 757,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conduent in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Conduent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,922. Conduent has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $6.32. The stock has a market cap of $826.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conduent

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Conduent had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Conduent will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNDT. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Conduent by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

