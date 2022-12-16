Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the November 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 757,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conduent in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ CNDT traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,922. Conduent has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $6.32. The stock has a market cap of $826.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNDT. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Conduent by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.
