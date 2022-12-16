Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) PT Raised to $14.50 at Citigroup

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Comtech Telecommunications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comtech Telecommunications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $12.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $354.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.68. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $24.34.

Comtech Telecommunications Dividend Announcement

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $126.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is presently -23.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comtech Telecommunications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,305,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,102,000 after buying an additional 40,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,861,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,632,000 after buying an additional 189,738 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,783,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,980,000 after buying an additional 463,885 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,739,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 4.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,035,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,362,000 after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.