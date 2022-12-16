CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

CompoSecure Stock Performance

CMPO opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $380.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.50. CompoSecure has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $103.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.39 million. CompoSecure had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. As a group, analysts predict that CompoSecure will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 227,063 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $1,094,443.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,003,559 shares in the company, valued at $19,297,154.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 34,216 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $177,923.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,715,268 shares in the company, valued at $24,519,393.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 227,063 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $1,094,443.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,003,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,297,154.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 174,967 shares of company stock worth $877,298 and have sold 708,157 shares worth $3,491,566. 23.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompoSecure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in CompoSecure by 485.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CompoSecure by 120.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in CompoSecure in the first quarter worth $38,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CompoSecure in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in CompoSecure in the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Further Reading

