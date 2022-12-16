Comparing Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) & BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences N/A N/A -$266.99 million ($6.83) -1.03 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $157.17 million 12.82 -$184.06 million ($1.05) -10.30

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Kodiak Sciences. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kodiak Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences 2 3 3 0 2.13 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 5 3 0 2.38

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kodiak Sciences and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Kodiak Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $25.11, suggesting a potential upside of 257.20%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.26%. Given Kodiak Sciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kodiak Sciences is more favorable than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Kodiak Sciences has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences N/A -62.79% -43.74% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -81.09% N/A -45.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.4% of Kodiak Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 42.6% of Kodiak Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals beats Kodiak Sciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy. The company's preclinical stage product candidate includes KSI-501, a bispecific conjugate to treat retinal diseases with an inflammatory component; and KSI-601, a triplet inhibitor for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema. It is also developing BCX9930, an oral factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for complement-mediated diseases; BCX9250, an oral activin receptor-like kinase-2 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva; and Galidesivir, a RNA dependent-RNA polymerase inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various RNA viruses, including Marburg, Yellow Fever, Ebola, and Zika. The company has collaborations and in-license relationships with the Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Seqirus UK Limited; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Green Cross Corporation; Mundipharma International Holdings Limited; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; and The University of Alabama at Birmingham, as well as Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and Industrial Research, Ltd. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

