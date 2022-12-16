Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Lowers Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $591,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,554. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $141.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.371 dividend. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

