Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Buys 2,452 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 16,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $588,278.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 737,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,329,048.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 11,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $423,033.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 680,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,299,108.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 16,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $588,278.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 737,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,329,048.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,533 shares of company stock worth $2,405,298. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Stock Down 0.7 %

U stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.28. 46,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,422,055. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $150.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.47.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $322.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.33 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.17% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on U shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

