Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Short Interest Up 19.2% in November

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,490,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the November 15th total of 31,440,000 shares. Approximately 24.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 5.5 %

COIN traded down $2.21 on Thursday, reaching $37.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,738,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,422,497. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.14. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $37.44 and a 1 year high of $281.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.33 and its 200 day moving average is $62.97.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $80,701.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,972.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $4,407,775.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,933.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 86,721 shares of company stock worth $4,916,592 and have sold 259,316 shares worth $11,698,515. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. United Bank bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 25.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,627 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 12.7% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,085 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 14,809 shares during the period. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on COIN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $67.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.74.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Recommended Stories

