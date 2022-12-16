Coin98 Price Hits $0.23 on Exchanges (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $48.95 million and approximately $8.59 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $261.09 or 0.01506739 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00012366 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00025368 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000538 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00032278 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.96 or 0.01742613 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

