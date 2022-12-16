Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RNP opened at $22.72 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average is $22.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 22.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $336,000.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.