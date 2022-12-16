Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RNP opened at $22.72 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average is $22.14.
About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
