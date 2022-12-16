Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) CEO Eric M. Sprink Sells 7,192 Shares

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 7,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $360,463.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,088 shares in the company, valued at $15,842,330.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CCB traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.94. The company had a trading volume of 72,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.13. Coastal Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $54.53. The firm has a market cap of $621.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $83.58 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 718,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,874,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Coastal Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Coastal Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 639,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coastal Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,015,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in Coastal Financial in the second quarter worth about $17,172,000. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCB. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Coastal Financial to $54.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Coastal Financial in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of Coastal Financial to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

