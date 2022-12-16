Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) were down 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 245,521 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,678,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CLVR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Clever Leaves from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $0.80 price objective on shares of Clever Leaves in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Clever Leaves from $4.30 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.51.

Clever Leaves Stock Down 6.0 %

The company has a market cap of $17.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clever Leaves

About Clever Leaves

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Clever Leaves in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clever Leaves in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clever Leaves in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Clever Leaves by 64.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Clever Leaves by 79.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

