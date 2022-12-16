CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,080,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the November 15th total of 6,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CleanSpark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in CleanSpark by 48.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CleanSpark by 92.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 51,836 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in CleanSpark by 52.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 105,812 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CleanSpark by 14.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CleanSpark by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,977 shares during the period. 29.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLSK. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on CleanSpark from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

CleanSpark Stock Performance

CleanSpark Company Profile

Shares of CleanSpark stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.90. 6,477,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,360,570. The company has a market cap of $123.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 3.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81. CleanSpark has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $13.91.

CleanSpark, Inc provides bitcoin mining and energy technology solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Digital Currency Mining and Energy. The Digital Currency Mining segment engages in mining of bitcoin. The energy segment provides engineering, design and software, custom hardware, open automated demand response, solar, and energy storage solutions for microgrids and distributed energy systems to military, commercial, and residential customers; and develops platforms that enables designing, building, operating, and managing of energy assets.

